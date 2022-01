TENNILLE, Ga. (WJBF)– The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting on the 500 block on Irwin Ave. in Tennille, Ga.

The incident happened about 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a trauma center for treatment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call 478-552-0911.