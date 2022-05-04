AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, May 3rd through early morning May 4th, Aiken Public Safety responded to three locations in the city for calls of shots fired: 676 Aldrich Street, the intersection of Hampton Ave and Assembly Street, and 1316 Aldrich Street.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Hampton Ave and Assembly Street, they located a Nissan Versa that contained the body of a deceased man.

He’s been identified as 49-year-old Charles L. Bradley.

The Aiken County Coroner confirms, Bradley died from at least one gunshot wound to his body.

At the other locations in Crosland Park, officers observed damage to homes from gunfire, but there were no other personal injuries.

This is a developing story.