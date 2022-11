AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that took place Sunday night.

The incident happened at Azalea Park Apartments located at 1814 Fayetteville Dr.

34-year-old, Joseph Fortson, of Sanford Court in Augusta was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene around 1:10 Monday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the GBI.

This is a developing story.