BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a single car crash.

The incident happened at the Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road.

According to Capt. Abdullah, two cars were shooting between one another when one crashed. The other vehicle fled the scene.

No word on injuries from the shooting or crash.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest details when they become available.