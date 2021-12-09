AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd.

Deputies responded to the Smart Grocery, 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd, in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, they learned two people in separate vehicles fired several shots at each other before driving off in separate directions. While speeding away, one of the vehicles crashed into the rear of another vehicle at which time, that suspect exited his vehicle and fled the scene.

One suspect is in custody at this time and. Officials are on scene actively investigating this case.

No injuries are reported at this time and more details will be released as they become available.