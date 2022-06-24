NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta Public Safety is investigating a shooting at the Kroger on Knox Avenue.

According to an incident report, authorities responded to the supermarket just after 11 p.m. Friday, June 24. Two men flagged down officers after hearing what sounded like fireworks coming from behind the store. One witness said he heard a woman’s voice screaming, a vehicle door slamming, and then a vehicle left the parking lot.

The two witnesses then walked to the side of the store and found a red Kia with blood on the ground near it.

The victim, an 18-year-old male, was found, and officers rendered aid. According to responding officers, the victim was shot in the chest, and the bullet exited through his back. One of the witnesses said that the suspect was wearing a mask but wasn’t unable to provide additional details.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities later found a stolen gun from Richmond County.

Meanwhile, no word on the victim’s condition.

