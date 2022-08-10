RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at an apartment complex on Boy Scout Road.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are now on the scene at Hendrix Apartments which is located on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road.

Authorities say the call came in at around 2:56 P.M.

Investigators say that deputies located an adult male victim who was shot at least one time.

Authorities say that the victim has been transported to the hospital for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.