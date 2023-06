ALPHARETTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Shortly after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Alpharetta police and fire responded to a Carnival at North Point Mall in response to reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving on the scene, responders identified two women with gunshot wounds who were treated on scene and transported to area hospitals.

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety Facebook page, the alleged suspect is a young adult, Black male who fled the scene on foot.

This is a developing story.