Shooting at Bar on Broad sends one person to the hospital

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A weekend shooting at a downtown Augusta bar sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a fight broke out inside Bar on Broad around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say one man shot another in the abdomen, sending him to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, wearing a black and blue jersey.

If you know anything about the incident or suspect, please contact the RCSO at 706-828-1020 or 706-828-1080.