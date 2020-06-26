One Dead in Shooting at Augusta West Plaza

#UPDATE (5:54 a.m., June 26, 2020) – The victim has been identified as 36-year old Miguel Reyes.

He resided on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road. That’s Falcon Crest Apartments.

An autopsy is scheduled today at the GBI crime lab in Atlanta.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting this morning.

It happened at Augusta West Plaza in the 1300 block of Augusta West Parkway. at around 1:45 this morning.

One victim was found with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to the back. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died. No word yet on any suspects.

This is a developing story.

Latest Headlines: