AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal shooting happened at an Augusta hotel. It happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off of Claussen Road. Deputies found a man shot when they arrived just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. There is no suspect as of right now. The investigation is still going.

The Coroner’s Office reports the victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later died. An autopsy has been scheduled. The person has not been identified since the next of kin has not been notified.