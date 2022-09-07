AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person was injured after a shoot-out at a store on Sand Bar Ferry Road in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 2-3 unknown males were involved in the incident in the front parking lot of the Discount Food Store.

During the shooting the front glass window was struck by a projectile.

There were two victims inside the store when the incident occurred.

Neither victim was struck by gunfire however, one victim sustained an injury from glass debris.

No word any of the suspect’s identities.