AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – A local community center is doing its part in putting an end to gun violence among the youth.

The American Youth Arts Society is hosting the “Shoot Film Not Guns” Summer Camp for the youth.

The camp started Wednesday, June 1st and will continue until Friday, June 3rd from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. at The Purpose Center, 1650 Olive Road in Augusta.

Organizers say there will be guest speakers from city officials including District Attorney Jared T. Williams as they will be speaking to the youth about the dangers and effects of gun violence.

For more information or if anyone has any questions, contact 706-251-0355.