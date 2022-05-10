Augusta, Ga (WJBF) New crime fighting tools are on the way to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners approving, 62 thousand dollars in additional funding for the Sherriff’s Office budget today.

That coming after a closed-door legal session.



Commissioners say the money will mainly be used for security cameras.

“Money that will be spent wisely to get these cameras and we talk about crime we hear citizens concerned about crime people running red lights and accidents I think the more cameras the better,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The money will be coming from the contingency budget.

Commissioners say it will match an earlier grant the Sheriff got and will allow for 50 new cameras to be installed.