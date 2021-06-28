Sheriff’s Office requests City suspend Southbound Smokehouse’s liquor license

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At the next meeting, Richmond County Commissioners will discuss considering a punishment for Southbound Smokehouse on Central Avenue after underage patrons were served alcohol.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, Jose Ortiz will formally request that the 1855 Central Avenue location of Southbound have its alcohol license considered for suspension or probation.

The night of the incident, the on-duty manager, Sloan Baughman, told deputies that the restaurant essentially became “Club Southbound,” according to a letter written by Investigator Jose Ortiz and addressed to Robert Sherman, Assistant Director of Augusta-Richmond County Planning and Development.

The three laws that the management of the Central Avenue Southbound location are in violation of are, the Augusta-Richmond County Alcohol Ordinance, the Dance Ordinance and the Occupation Tax Ordinance.

According to Inv. Ortiz’s letter of recommendation to Augusta Planning and Development, several underage subjects advised their ID was never checked and that the manager was letting them in through the side door.