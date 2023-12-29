AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6’s weather team expects temperatures to stay below 40 degrees for the next 10 days, even dipping down into the 20’s To help residents combat the cold, the City of Augusta is providing warming centers.

However, the City and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office want to remind those seeking emergency housing that shelters will require proof of shelter clearance from the sheriff’s office in order for them to be admitted. These shelters include the Augusta Rescue Mission on Walker St., Garden City Rescue Mission on Fenwick St., and the Salvation Army Center of Hope on Greene St.

If you still need to get your shelter clearance, you can go to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Records Bureau before 5 p.m. or, if it’s after 5 p.m., call Richmond County Dispatch at 706-821-1080 and a deputy will come to your location.

“We offer them the ability to come in and fill out a shelter clearance form, they can come into 400 Walton Way or stop a deputy or go to the actual location. A deputy can be dispatched to that location to fill out that form for them and at that time we will do a warrant check on them and if there are no warrants, active warrants in our jurisdiction or another jurisdiction, they then will be allowed to go into whatever shelter they are at,” said Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Lateisha Mosquera.

The shelter clearance ensures that sex offenders do not stay at the family shelter at the Center of Hope and also provides safety at other shelters.