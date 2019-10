AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has a new gathering spot.

Commissioners approving a lease with the owners of the Publix shopping center near Augusta National for a new sub-station.

The Sheriff will pay a dollar a year, but the city will have to spend $100 thousand dollars to equipped and wire the office.

About 30 to 40 deputies a day will use the building, once the work is completed.