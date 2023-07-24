AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s top law enforcement officer is our guest on The Means Report. Sheriff Richard Roundtree covers a wide range of issues. He gave us the good news that Deputy Ken Mercer is recovering at home after he was shot in the line of duty. He also talks about what it’s like to be a deputy on the streets of Richmond County. We also discuss panhandling, homelessness, and the challenges of the job. Join us for this candid conversation and be sure to watch The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.