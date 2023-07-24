AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s top law enforcement officer is our guest on The Means Report. Sheriff Richard Roundtree covers a wide range of issues. He gave us the good news that Deputy Ken Mercer is recovering at home after he was shot in the line of duty. He also talks about what it’s like to be a deputy on the streets of Richmond County. We also discuss panhandling, homelessness, and the challenges of the job. Join us for this candid conversation and be sure to watch The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
Sheriff Richard Roundtree discusses deputy shortage, gun violence, and keeping Augusta safe
by: Brad Means
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.