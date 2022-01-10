Sheriff pleads for community’s help after 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Arbrie Anthony was the light of her family.

“Anyone Arbrie came in contact with was going to love Arbrie,” Jamila McDaniel, Anthony’s aunt, said.

Anthony loved to laugh and dance. She was petting a horse in her front yard Saturday night when her life was cut short. She was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting. The horse was also shot and killed. Anthony’s father rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Video obtained by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shows two people pull up in an orange Jeep Compass Trailhawk. The passenger of that car opened fire, firing between five and 10 shots.

“What they did and took from us is unimaginable,” McDaniel said.

“All acts of violence involving gunfire are senseless,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree added. “When it comes to a child, we take that personally.”

Sheriff Richard Roundtree says his team does not think Anthony was the intended target. However, he “does not believe this was a random act of violence.”

“There was something that made these individuals come to this location and start firing these shots.”

Investigators are working to identify and locate the two suspects. In a press conference Monday, Roundtree pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re following up on every lead that comes in. But, I can not and will not accept the fact that no one knows who these suspects are. There are individuals in this community who knew why they were there, what they were there for, and who they were after. But, they have failed to come forward with this information.”

Roundtree says he is “confident” his team will solve this case.

McDaniel hopes her niece is remembered as a “smart child” who “loved to play.” She says the shooting has devastated her family.

“It’s so senseless that she lost her life to something that doesn’t make any sense,” McDaniel said. “My niece had so much to live for. We want justice for my niece. My brother wants justice for his daughter.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020. You can remain anonymous and speak to Sheriff Roundtree directly.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Anthony family pay for funeral expenses. Click here.