Sheriff: Dead and sick animals found at South Carolina home

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) – Two people in South Carolina are accused of having 10 dead dogs and 26 malnourished animals on their property.

News outlets report Steppes Starwolf and Stevie Starwolf have been charged with ill treatment of animals. The animals were found during a welfare check in Lancaster on Friday. The sheriff’s office says 10 dog carcasses were found in a trash bag outside.

Twenty-five huskies and a cat were inside. Authorities say all appeared to be malnourished and in ill health. The animals were taken to a shelter.

Both suspects have been released after posting bond. It’s unclear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

