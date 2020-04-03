Shepheard Blood Center needs plasma of people previously sickened by COVID-19

(WJBF) – For any local patients who have tested positive and recovered, other patients could use your help.
Research says, if you had a positive test, you still have anti-bodies in your blood which can be used to treat sever cases of the virus.
Shepheard Blood center is looking for plasma donors and has put out these requirements:
You must be symptom free for fourteen days and be able to provide documentation of your initial positive test.
There must also be evidence of a follow-up negative test, and you must meet all standard donor guidelines.
For more information, please call 706-737-4551
