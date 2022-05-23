AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – The Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of blood donors of all types especially O positive and O negative.

With this urgent call of action, there is an incentive to donate.

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is running a special promotion this week.

All donors who come into Shepeard’s Aiken, Augusta, and Evans centers to donate blood will be awarded an additional 2,000 points, and those points can be used in Shepeard’s donor store to purchase T-shirts, gift cards, or other items.

Organizers say that there will be several blood drives this week.

Here is the information for those that are interested in donating blood and receiving the promotional incentives:

· Charlie Norwood VA Hospital, Tuesday, May 24 – 10am-3pm

· Kenneth Shuler- North Augusta, Tuesday, May 24 – 2:30-5:30pm

· North Augusta Community Drive at Grace UMC, Thursday, May 26 – 10am-7pm

· Edgefield County Hospital, Friday, May 27 – 8:30am-1pm

· Cheeseburger Bobbys, Saturday, May 28 – 11am-3pm (Free regal movie tickets at this drive!)