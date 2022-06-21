AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Family of Eynn Wilson and E.J Kirk said the justice they’ve hoped for more than a year fell short in court Tuesday.

” We were disappointed. We were honestly expecting a longer sentence,” E.J. Kirk’s sister Lakesha Johnson said.

Shontover Kirkland was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the drowning deaths of Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk last summer.

She plead guilty on both counts and was sentenced to 10 years — one year in jail and 9 years of probation.

Family members said that isn’t enough.

” We just felt like honestly in our opinion justice wasn’t served by just a year for costing two people their lives,” Johnson said.

According to DNR reports Kirkland rented the boats that were taken out on the lake.

An indictment states she shoved EJ Kirk into the water without knowing whether he could swim and endangered his safety.

The indictment states she also endangered Wilson who jumped into the water to save Kirk.

” She took my baby.” She took my grandkids father from them,” Eynn Wilson’s mother Diane Wilson said.

Johnson said while the family is disappointed in the verdict they’re holding on to their faith and their memory of EJ to go on.

” It’s about healing and moving forward and finding peace,” Johnson said.