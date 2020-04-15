Shaw Industries in Thomson reports 7 people have test positive for COVID-19

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – The Shaw Industries Plant in Thomson has several employees who have contracted the coronavirus.

They sent NewsChannel 6 a statement:

To date, seven people who work at Shaw Plant 22 in Thomson, Ga. have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). All associates who have had close contact with these individuals have been notified.

Due to the disruption of business associated with COVID-19, Shaw announced on April 1 that it would temporarily suspend many of its manufacturing operations in the U.S. The Thompson plant is among those facilities. The plant has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected by a third-party cleaning service while manufacturing has been temporarily suspended.

The Shaw plant, which has not been operational since prior to April 6, plans to resume normal operations at this location on Monday, April 20. Shaw has filed unemployment claims for all associates not working during this period

Shaw Industries