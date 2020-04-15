Shaw Industries in Thomson reports 7 people have test positive for COVID-19

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – The Shaw Industries Plant in Thomson has several employees who have contracted the coronavirus.
They sent NewsChannel 6 a statement:
To date, seven people who work at Shaw Plant 22 in Thomson, Ga. have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). All associates who have had close contact with these individuals have been notified.
Due to the disruption of business associated with COVID-19, Shaw announced on April 1 that it would temporarily suspend many of its manufacturing operations in the U.S. The Thompson plant is among those facilities. The plant has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected by a third-party cleaning service while manufacturing has been temporarily suspended.
The Shaw plant, which has not been operational since prior to April 6, plans to resume normal operations at this location on Monday, April 20. Shaw has filed unemployment claims for all associates not working during this periodShaw Industries
For more information regarding Shaw’s preparedness and response actions related to COVID-19, visit https://shawinc.com/covid19.
Background Info:
- First positive cases at Plant 22: Shaw was notified on Monday, April 6, that two associates who last worked at Plant 22 on Sunday, March 29, had tested positive for COVID-19.
- Shaw was notified late Tuesday (3/24) that an associate who works at the company’s Plant 78, in Aiken, tested positive for COVID-19. The associate had not worked since Friday, March 20. This is the only known case at this location.
- Globally, approximately 35 Shaw associates have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) since the onset of the virus.
About Shaw
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, laminate, tile and stone flooring products and synthetic turf to residential and commercial markets worldwide. We are a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with approximately 22,000 associates worldwide. Shaw is headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, with salespeople and/or offices located throughout the U.S. as well as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.