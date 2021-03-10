Sharon Jones Amphitheater in North Augusta to hold dedication ceremony and concert

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WJBF) – The City of North Augusta will hold a dedication ceremony and concert for the Sharon Jones Amphitheater in April.

The event will take place April 24th in Riverside Village.

Opening acts for the evening will be the Village Sticks followed by Karen Gordon & Friends, and then the headliner: Ed Turner and Number 9.

This is a ticketed event with a limited number of seats available.

Tickets will be sold by tables with a range of $120 for 4 seat tables in level 3 seating, $180 for 6 seat tables in level 3 seating, $240 for 6 seat table in level 2 seating, and $300 for 6 seat table in level 1 seating.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 10th at 9:00 a.m. Click here to purchase.