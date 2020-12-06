Shane Beamer to be next head football coach for South Carolina, according to reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — News Gamecocks fans have been waiting on since the firing of Head Coach Will Muschamp.

USC is expected to hire Oklahoma Assistant Head Coach Shane Beamer as its next Head Coach, according to multiple reports.

He’s expected to come to Columbia Sunday and be introduced within the next few days.

The 43-year-old is the son of former Virginia Tech Head Coach Frank Beamer.

This is not the first time he’s been in Gamecock country, in 2009 and 2010, he was South Carolina’s recruiting coordinator.