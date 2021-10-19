Sexual Assault Suspect wanted out of Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Columbia Police Department officers are searching for a male suspect accused of criminal sexual conduct against a 21-year-old female.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) have active arrest warrants for 28-year-old John Forrest Washington Jr.

John Washington, Jr.

He’s accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home on October 1st, making threats while armed with a sharp object and sexually assaulting her.

During the incident, the victim also suffered a non-life threatening laceration to her hand.

After the crime, police say Washington left the scene after stealing the victim’s black 2015 Nissan Altima.

Once located and arrested, John Forrest Washington will be charged with Burglary –First Degree, Kidnapping, Assault and Battery –First Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct –First Degree and Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

