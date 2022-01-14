Sexual Assault suspect arrested, also charged with Drug Possession

HEPHZIBAH (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly Sexually Assaulting a woman.

Police say on January 11th, Joshua Davis touched a woman inappropriately at the Washington Well Laundry Center on Windsor Spring Road.

Once picked up by police, Davis’ backpack was searched and deputies found both meth and Clonazepam.

He’s been charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Clonazepam.

Davis remains in the Richmond County Jail.