CSRA (WJBF) — Severe weather moving across the two-state is causing flooding and power outages across the CSRA.
If you want to report a power outage in your neighborhood, check below for resources from your electric provider.
- Georgia Power – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Jefferson Energy Cooperative – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Aiken Electric Cooperative – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Dominion Energy – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Washington EMC – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Rayle EMC – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Planter’s EMC – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
- Edisto Electric Cooperative – Report Outages | Check Outage Map
Locations with downed trees include:
Kissingbower Road & Holly Hill Road