Severe weather causes Augusta home to be struck by lightning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Severe weather rolled through the CSRA Tuesday afternoon bringing heavy rains, high winds, and strong lightning.





These storms were part of the remnants of Hurricane Ida, that swept through the Gulf Coast destroying homes and causing major flooding.

Around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon, Augusta firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Hickman Road to a report of a structure fire.

It’s believed a lightning strike caused the fire.

Courtesy of: Augusta Fire Department

The home was empty when crews arrived and there are no reports of injuries.