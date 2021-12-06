Several wanted gang members arrested at Primetime Bar & Grill

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Primetime Bar and Grill located at on Gordon Hwy after receiving information that several wanted ‘LOE’ gang members were inside the business.

Upon arrival, deputies and Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Narcotics Division located and arrested four people.

The investigation also led to the recovery of three handguns, one of which was reported stolen, approximately 513 grams of Marijuana and Oxycodone, and approximately $6000 in cash.

TURNER, John Anthony (33 yoa)

Charged with Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute; Possession of Oxycodone w/Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; Unlawful Street Gang Activity; Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer (Misd)

2. PATTERSON, Robert (21 yoa)

Charged with Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; Unlawful Street Gang Activity; Tampering w/Evidence

3. LaBORD, Kelvin (29 yoa)

Charged with Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; Theft by Receiving (gun); Unlawful Street Gang Activity; Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime

4. BEACH, Henri “RUGAR” (20 yoa)

Charged with Possession of Marijuana w/Intent to Distribute; Theft by Receiving (gun); Unlawful Street Gang Activity; Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon: Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime