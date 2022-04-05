SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Several school districts have announced modified schedules for Tuesday, April 5th.

  • ALLENDALE COUNTY:
    • All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day.
      • Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
      • Middle/High will begin dismissal at 12:15 p.m.
      • All schools and offices will resume their regular schedule on Wednesday, April 6.
  • BAMBERG COUNTY:
    • Bamberg and Denmark schools will be released early Tuesday. 
      • Elementary schools will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
      • High schools will dismiss around 11:40 a.m. 
      • Bag lunches will be served.
      • All after-school programs are canceled.
  • BARNWELL COUNTY:
    • Barnwell School District 45
      • All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day.
        • Primary/Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
        • Middle/High will begin dismissal at11:50 a.m.
    • Blackville School District 19:
      • All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day.
        • Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:15 a.m.,
        • Middle/High will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
    • Williston School District 29:
      • All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day.
        • Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:15 a.m.
        • Middle/High will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
  • McCORMICK COUNTY:
    • All schools will have an early release time of Noon.
    • All afterschool and athlectic events for this evening are canceled.