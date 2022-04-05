SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Several school districts have announced modified schedules for Tuesday, April 5th.

ALLENDALE COUNTY: All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day. Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Middle/High will begin dismissal at 12:15 p.m. All schools and offices will resume their regular schedule on Wednesday, April 6.



BAMBERG COUNTY: Bamberg and Denmark schools will be released early Tuesday. Elementary schools will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m. High schools will dismiss around 11:40 a.m. Bag lunches will be served. All after-school programs are canceled.



BARNWELL COUNTY: Barnwell School District 45 All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day. Primary/Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Middle/High will begin dismissal at11:50 a.m. Blackville School District 19: All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day. Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:15 a.m., Middle/High will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Williston School District 29: All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day. Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:15 a.m. Middle/High will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

