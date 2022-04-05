SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Several school districts have announced modified schedules for Tuesday, April 5th.
- ALLENDALE COUNTY:
- All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day.
- Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
- Middle/High will begin dismissal at 12:15 p.m.
- All schools and offices will resume their regular schedule on Wednesday, April 6.
- BAMBERG COUNTY:
- Bamberg and Denmark schools will be released early Tuesday.
- Elementary schools will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
- High schools will dismiss around 11:40 a.m.
- Bag lunches will be served.
- All after-school programs are canceled.
- BARNWELL COUNTY:
- Barnwell School District 45
- All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day.
- Primary/Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
- Middle/High will begin dismissal at11:50 a.m.
- Blackville School District 19:
- All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day.
- Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:15 a.m.,
- Middle/High will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
- Williston School District 29:
- All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day.
- Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:15 a.m.
- Middle/High will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
- McCORMICK COUNTY:
- All schools will have an early release time of Noon.
- All afterschool and athlectic events for this evening are canceled.