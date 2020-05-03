Several SC state parks- including Myrtle Beach- reach capacity Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several state parks have reported that they’ve reached capacity and have temporarily closed.
Among the list is Myrtle Beach State Park, according to the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page.
Here is the list of parks that have reached capacity as of 11 a.m. Sunday:
- Croft
- Keowee-Toxaway
- Jones Gap
- Table Rock
- Paris Mountain
- Devils Fork
- Myrtle Beach
These parks will be reopened when a safe capacity is reached, SC State Parks said online.
State parks were reopened with certain limitations Friday following a closure due to COVID-19.
