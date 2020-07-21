Several Richmond County inmates test positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned several inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center have tested positive for coronavirus.

They just released the following statement:

Last week the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had inmates in one section of the Charles B. Webster Detention Center complaining of flu-like symptoms. As a result, nine inmates were tested for COVID-19 and today results revealed seven of those inmates test came back positive. The entire pod of twenty-two inmates have been quarantined from the general population and those infected are being monitored and treated within the facility. At this time, all cases remain mild. Efforts are being made to attempt to identify the source of the infection and to conduct a second round of testing within the facility.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree and his staff continue to monitor developments of COVID-19 and are closely following the recommendations made by the state, county health department, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Sheriff Roundtree’s first priority is the health and safety of everyone. Our agency will continue to screen all inmates when they enter the detention center and tests will be administered if signs or symptoms develop.

Our agency will release any updated information once it becomes available.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office