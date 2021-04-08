Several coronavirus vaccine clinics coming up

CSRA (WJBF) – There are several COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up in the CSRA.
Details below:
- SALUDA, Sc – TODAY, April 8th : Self Regional Healthcare is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination clinic in Saluda County at Saluda High School from noon until 2 p.m. The location is 160 Ivory Key Road. No appointment necessary. First come, first served. 250 doses available.
- AUGUSTA, Ga – TUESDAY, April 13th: UH Pfizer Clinic – Georgia Residents Only 16 and older. If the participant is younger than 18, a parent or guardian must be present for consent. The location is First Baptist Church, 3500 Walton Way Ext. Register by clicking here: https://uhcs-covid-pfizer-georgia-16-and-older.eventbrite.com
- AUGUSTA, Ga – TUESDAY, April 20th: UH Moderna Clinic – Georgia Residents Only 18 and older.The location is Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1223 Laney Walker Blvd. Register by clicking here: https://uhcs-covid-moderna-vaccine-clinic-18-plus.eventbrite.com
- AUGUSTA, Ga – THURSDAY, April 29th: UH Pfizer Clinic – Georgia Residents Only 16 and older. If the participant is younger than 18, a parent or guardian must be present for consent. The location is Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1223 Laney Walker Blvd. Register by clicking here: https://uhcs-pfizer-covid-clinic-16-plus.eventbrite.com