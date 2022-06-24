SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A joint team of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 7 individuals on June 22nd, who have all been charged in federal court for their roles in a gamecock fighting venture and illegal gambling operation that operated in and around Ridgeville, S.C.

These defendants have been charged by indictment with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture, and false statement to a federal law enforcement officer.

The following defendants have been arrested:

ROY MICHAEL LIMEHOUSE, 65, of Ridgeville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

ROOSEVELT CURRY, 67, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

JOEY LEVERANE BROWN, JR, a/k/a “Junior,” 41, of Warrenville, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

SHANNON HUBERT BAXLEY, 49, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and false statement to a federal law enforcement officer.

JAMES FRANKLIN ROUNDTREE, 51, of Barnwell, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

JEREMEY ALLEN BESSINGER, 40, of Fairfax, was charged with animal fighting venture, illegal gambling operation, and conspiracy to violate animal fighting venture.

BRANDON ISAIAH MCLAUGHLIN, 24, of Gloverville, was charged with animal fighting venture and illegal gambling operation

If they are convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison for each count in the indictment