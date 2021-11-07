Service Dog Dash 5K Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) — American Legion Post 30 is bringing the community together for a day of fun and fellowship.

The Service Dog Dash 5K will take place on November 13, at 8 a.m. at the Edgefield Veterans’ Memorial Park located directly across the street from the National Guard Armory, 225 Augusta Rd., Edgefield.

The race-course for both the 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run follows a relatively flat, paved road that winds through rural Edgefield neighborhoods. Runners, joggers, walkers, and strollers are encouraged to participate. Well-socialized dogs are also welcome on a 6’ or shorter leash; retractable leashes are not permitted.

After the race, organizers invite all participants, family members, and friends to visit the Edgefield 2nd Saturday Market at Piedmont Technical College on Main St. and enjoy lunch around the historic Edgefield Town Square.

If you would like to register for the event, go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/Edgefield/ServiceDogDash5K

Suzy Spurgeon joined weekend Good MorningAugusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.