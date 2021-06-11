Serious accident on Highway 88 in Hephzibah sends two people to the hospital, closes intersection

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division was dispatched to Bath-Edie Rd at Hwy 88 in Hephzibah for an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, Deputies found the accident involved a passenger vehicle containing two people and a commercial box truck.

The occupants in the passenger vehicle had to be extricated before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

They are listed in critical condition at this time.

Motorists are asked to find alternate driving routes due to this intersection being closed for now.