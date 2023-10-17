AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Serenity Behavioral Health Systems shared a huge announcement on Friday.

According to officials, SBHS has been awarded a new four-year federal grant totaling $4 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in order to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

Officials state that the grant funding will help to expand critical behavioral health services through the addition of care coordination, medical screenings and extended services hours, along with the addition of mobile behavioral healthcare in rural areas of Richmond, Columbia, and McDuffie counties for underserved individuals, youth, and military members.

Officials also say that SBHS aims to be operational as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic within one year in order to serve more clients with critical behavioral healthcare needs, and they add that mobile services will focus on providing behavioral health services onsite in rural areas for underserved youth, individuals, veterans, and active-duty service members.

“Our mission is to deliver the highest quality care for those that need it the most,” said Chuck Williamson, CEO of Serenity Behavioral Health Systems, in the official press release statement. “This funding will allow us to dramatically improve access to addiction and behavioral health services across the CSRA region and remove barriers to access by mobilizing direct services. We are grateful that SAMHSA has invested in our mission to expand vital behavioral health services. This grant will have an enormous positive impact on the CSRA region.”

SBHS officials say that services will be available at designated locations with SBHS providers, and the expansion of services will also include access to care on evenings and weekends.

For more information about the Serenity Behavioral Health Systems, expansion of services, and new regional behavioral health crisis center, visit www.serenitybhs.com or contact Monica Bitrick at 706-432-4942 or email mbitrick@serenitybhs.com.