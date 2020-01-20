Separate shootings send one to the hospital in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County dispatch confirms two separate shootings. The first shooting took place on the 2100 block of Gordon Highway, which appears to be a BP Gas station. At least one person was shot. The supervisor confirmed that the victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

A second shooting was confirmed on the 2100 block of Noland Connector Road at the Wingate Hotel/Fort Gordon. A vehicle was shot at and there are no known victims at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.