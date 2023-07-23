AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman.

Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m., 84-year-old Patricia Peterson disappeared from the 3600 Block of Sturnidae Drive, traveling in an unknown direction.

She was last seen wearing a lavender shirt, black pants, and lavender shoes. Peterson is known to walk with a cane and frequents the area of Camilla Avenue. Peterson suffers from a bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Any information concerning the whereabouts of Peterson, please contact any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.