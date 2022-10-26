AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It was a big turnout tonight, as Senator Warnock brought his campaign bus tour to the Garden City, just days ahead of the mid-term election.

“I represent the people of Augusta and I’ve been here many times since I was elected and I’ll be here many times again and again “ said, Senator Raphael Warnock.

Gearing up for election day November 8th, many Warnock supporters say they are fired up and ready to head to the polls.

Some have voted early, saying they’re confident in Warnock’s efforts for Georgia

“His policies that he has that he’s pushing the laws that he’s trying to get pass as well as I wanted to make sure that I am exposing my daughter to things like this as well” said Danielle Parks.

Warnock says, with many of his plans in place—his main focus is to get people to the polls to make sure their voices are heard.

“The four most powerful words in a democracy are those people have spoken so those of us who are running for office we’ve been speaking for a long time now it’s for the people to speak” said Warnock.

Warnock says he will continue to support the Augusta area, even after election day.

Fort Gordon is here a cyber learning center in cyber security center that I have supported is here businesses are here I was glad to invest in a Micro enterprise center to support small businesses” said Warnock.

“ I do feel like whatever that he starts pushing for veterans and veterans medical care veterans housing that he would actually stick behind it” said Parks.

Parks also says as voter, encouraging young adults to get out and vote is an important factor in this election as well, there were a lot of young people in the crowd tonight.