AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina brought his re-election campaign to Aiken today.

The Republican senator spoke on inflation, law enforcement, creating a level playing field in politics and what he calls “common sense conservatism” at Bisquecuts and Glazy on Pine Log Road.

Scott said the cause of inflation is the federal government spending money that it doesn’t have.

“The fastest way to fix inflation is for us to stop spending,” he said.

He also told us that police should be refunded, not defunded, and this would include additional de-escalation training, new legislation applying to chokeholds and no-knock warrants and more supplies such as body cams.

“We should never take for granted that our primary responsibility as public servants is security,” Scott said. “On the federal level, it’s national security, on the state and the local level, it’s law enforcement. If we don’t back the blue, we are not backing ourselves.”

As someone who’s experienced racism and discrimination before, he said he wants to continue to work to eliminate it socially and economically.

“The thing we’ve been working for my entire life is making sure the playing field is as level for everybody as possible,” he said. “We have come a mighty long way and thank God we have, we should celebrate it. We should think of America as a solution, not the problem.”

“Common sense conservatism” is the phrase he used to describe a simple approach to political action.

“I commit to you, to use common sense,” Scott said. “To be transparent about the decisions that we make, the forces against us, as well as the good American people who come together when it matters the most.”

Scott ended his speech by saying the upcoming election is one of the most important of our lifetimes.

He is running against Democrat Krystle Matthews, and the deadline to register to vote is October 11th in South Carolina and Georgia.