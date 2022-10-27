SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Senator Raphael Warnock made a stop in Swainsboro during his early vote bus tour.

Senator Warnock expressed his commitment to the state of Georgia and encouraged voters to cast their ballots early.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of voting early,” said Raphael Warnock. “We shouldn’t even be talking about Election Day anymore- it’s Election Season. The issues are too urgent, the stakes are too high and the differences between me and my opponent too wide.”

Senator Warnock arrived in Swainsboro to an enthusiastic crowd.

He congratulated the community on its already great numbers at the polls and said he is ready to serve the state of Georgia for six more years.

Senator Warnock shared some of his major victories with the crowd, promising to continue his efforts to support the community, including his focus on infrastructure.

“I think infrastructure is more than just roads and bridges and broadband,” said Warnock. “It’s about all of that. But I think that infrastructure is about the recognition that we all live in the same house.”

Kerry Curry is the director of elections in Emanuel County. NewsChannel 6 spoke to her about current turnout.

“With the current election we are seeing great numbers,” Curry said. “I don’t think it will reach the high number of 2020 but I still think it will be over 50%. We’ve been averaging over 200 voters a day which is really good. We have 14864 voters in our county so it still has the potential to be a record breaking Election Day.”

“It’s clear that my job is to represent all the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Rural areas are the heart and soul of our state. And that’s why I’m here. And I intend to keep coming time and time again as I have been.”

Senator Warnock’s next stop: Augusta, GA.