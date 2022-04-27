ATLANTA, Georgia (WJBF) — It’s a happy day for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is celebrating the full reaccreditation of Morris Brown College.

“Today is a joyous day for the Morris Brown family,” Senator Ossoff states. “Great credit is due to Dr. Kevin James and his team for this historic achievement. It has been a pleasure working with Dr. James to support Morris Brown’s reaccreditation and to restore access to Federal financial aid for Morris Brown students. The future is bright for Morris Brown!”

Last year, Senator Ossoff worked with Morris Brown and the Department of Education to restore full Federal financial aid eligibility for current and future Morris Brown students.

In March, Sen. Ossoff delivered the keynote address at Morris Brown’s 141st Founders Day, pledging to continue helping Morris Brown on its 20-year quest to restore full accreditation.

During his campaign for U.S. Senate, Senator Ossoff pledged to deliver funding for Morris Brown to restore full accreditation with a full student body.

Since taking office earlier this year, Senator Ossoff has delivered over a quarter of a billion dollars to Georgia’s HBCUs.

