Senator Lindsey Graham reflects on Senate win, presidential election

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Fresh off his election win in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham is reflecting on the race as well as the presidential election. “We had a total of 300 staffers avoid across the state making phone calls, sending out texts and knocking on doors,” Scott Farmer of the SC Republican Party said.

Senator Graham spoke with reporters, including NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk, Friday to share his thoughts on the Graham victory. “The contest for US Senate created a red wave down-ballot in South Carolina. The only way you can explain these pickups is that we nationalized a race, there’s a backlash against outside money, and the Republican brand grew over time,” he said.

There were questions about the current presidential race, including the baseless claims of voter fraud in some areas across the country. “The president has every right to challenge the results. We just need to be specific. I think we need to point to instances that are specific, like the complaint being filed with the Michigan US Attorney or somebody is claiming and willing to testify under oath, that they were ordered to backdate balance episodes like that,” he revealed.

He also mentioned going into his own pocket, if needed in order to help President Trump with lawsuits the administration have filed. “I sell both of my houses do that. So that campaign money,” he said jokingly.

State health officials reported more than 172,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina. More than 3,000 have died. With COVID-19 cases on the rise nationally, he thinks we need another package. “We need another package quickly. We’re not going to lock down the economy that will do more harm than good, but we do need to increase capabilities for hospitals and schools. We need some money into the system to help people who are not going to be able to fully go back to work.”

Graham also spoke about his “relationship” with former Vice President Joe Biden. “Knowing the vice-president for a very long time, he spoke at Senator Thurman’s funeral. So Joe Biden has a history of close connections with South Carolina senators,” he said. If Vice-President Biden prevails and becomes the President of the United States, I will try to help him where I can and oppose him where I must, I want the job to do good.”

In addition to a COVID package, Senator Graham says he will work on the debt, healthcare, infrastructure, and a compromise for the dreamers during his next term.