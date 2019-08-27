Senator Lindsey Graham visits Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was back in Aiken this week.

Sen. Graham spoke at the Aiken Republican Club’s luncheon at Newberry Hall.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne was there. She’ll have more on his visit tonight.

