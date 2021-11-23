Senator Jon Ossoff visits Augusta to discuss impact of infrastructure law

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Officials said the new infrastructure law will bring $11 billion dollars to Georgia and part of that money will be put into work on the 5th street bridge.



Once the bridge is complete it will serve as a pedestrian walkway, as well as have an art walk and kids play area.

” People will have an opportunity to come and walk and spend time here,” Mayor Hardie Davis said.



Mayor Hardie Davis says it will be an opportunity to bring more investors to the area.



” I’m anticipating that because of these types of investments we’ll see other investors wanting to come and plant a flag in the city of Augusta,” Davis said.



The project is expected to be finished early next year.



Senator Jon Ossoff said another major investment will go toward public transit.



” I expect this bill will deliver more than 20 million dollars to public transit for Augusta and possibly more. It will be the most significant investment in public transit for this community ever made,” Ossoff said.



Ossoff said he’s working with Davis on how to best use the funding for projects that we could see in the short term as well as in the future.



” These resources will flow over the next five to ten years periods because some of these investments are long term investments and long-term projects and some are things that are near completion and need finishing funds or are short term projects,” Ossoff said.

The funding is also going toward work being done on 13th Street Bridge. The project is expected to be complete in 2024.