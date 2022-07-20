GEORGIA (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) introduced a legislative package that will help servicemembers across Georgia and nationwide obtain affordable and quality housing.

During the Senator’s visits to nearly every military base in the state, servicemembers have expressed frustrations about the lack of access to affordable, safe, and quality housing on military bases and in respective military base communities.

The package also aims to provide relief and recourse to Georgia servicemembers and military families who have are left vulnerable to fluctuating markets, rising prices, inadequate base housing, and privatized military housing companies. Last year, Senator Warnock also pushed for revision to the basic allowance for housing process in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Additionally, in January, Senator Warnock led an oversight effort to examine the unsanitary, unsafe living conditions at Georgia military base housing facilities operated by Balfour Beatty.

BBC manages housing communities at 55 military installations in U.S., including Fort Gordon, Fort Benning, Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield, Moody Air Force Base, and Kings Bay Naval Station.

Our servicemembers are the best among us. They represent us and they defend us. The least we can do is ensure they and their families have access to affordable and quality housing. I have visited bases across Georgia and the housing conditions are sometimes shameful. This legislative package would restore the housing allowance that servicemembers deserve, provide greater transparency for how the annual allowance is calculated, identify ways to increase military homeownership, and incentivize private developers to help build housing for our military families.Georgia is a military state: 1 in 10 Georgians is in some way connected to the military, so when we invest in housing for our servicemembers and their families, we increase their morale and quality of life and invest in our national security. I’m going to keep pushing the politicians in Washington on the importance of getting this done. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA)

The steps prescribed in Senator Warnock’s new military housing package would alleviate these challenges for many servicemembers.