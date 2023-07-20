FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has announced that he is introducing a new bill to strengthen U.S. national security by upgrading Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center of Excellence.

According to the official release, Senator Ossoff introduced the Fort Gordon Cyber Center Enhancement Act to enable to construction of new classrooms for Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center of Excellence, which will provide essential training to cyber, electronic warfare, and signal professionals in the U.S. Army.

Officials say this is to help address rapidly advancing cybersecurity threats.

Legislators say this will authorize new funding for the Department of Defense to modernize Fort Gordon’s cyber center, which will enhance the center’s capabilities and upgrade classrooms to accommodate the country’s growing cyber workforce.

According to a 2022 study, America is the most targeted country for cyberattacks worldwide, largely outpacing the next ranked country.

Officials say Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center of Excellence is essential to the United States’ national security.

“The team protecting our nation at Ft. Gordon needs continued support for their heroic efforts,” says Senator Ossoff in the official release. “That is why I am introducing this legislation to upgrade facilities at Ft. Gordon’s Cyber Center of Excellence.”

Click here to read the Fort Gordon Cyber Center Enhancement Act.